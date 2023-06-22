SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) is Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises 10.1% of Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.75. The company had a trading volume of 96,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,951. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $110.55 and a 1 year high of $132.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a 200 day moving average of $124.54. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

