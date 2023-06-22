SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 129,399 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 60,390 shares.The stock last traded at $52.66 and had previously closed at $53.00.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.94. The company has a market cap of $686.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,431,000 after buying an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

