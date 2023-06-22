SPI Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.42. SPI Energy shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 25,473 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of SPI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get SPI Energy alerts:

SPI Energy Trading Down 4.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SPI Energy ( NASDAQ:SPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. SPI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 160.66%. The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPI Energy by 178.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 95,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPI Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SPI Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SPI Energy Co Ltd. is a global renewable energy company, which engages in the provision of solar storage and electric vehicle solutions. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Energy Solutions, Solar Projects Development, Electric Vehicles, and Others. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sacramento, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.