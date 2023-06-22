Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Shares Gap Down to $29.68

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $29.68, but opened at $26.78. Spirit AeroSystems shares last traded at $26.34, with a volume of 2,438,902 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 30.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 14,829 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,873,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 112.2% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,851.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 115,500 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

