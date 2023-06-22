SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised their price objective on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,260,002.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total value of $847,994.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,562 shares of company stock worth $2,074,469 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in SPS Commerce by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 304,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,450,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 2,555.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $182.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.78 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $185.99.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.03 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. Equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

