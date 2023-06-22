Square Token Price Hits $0.95 on Major Exchanges (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Square Token has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. Square Token has a market cap of $1.97 million and approximately $15,498.79 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Square Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00003150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Square Token Token Profile

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here. Square Token’s official website is squaretoken.org.

Square Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.96673506 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $17,647.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

