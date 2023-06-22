SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $410,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,679,000 after buying an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $59.08 on Thursday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.25 and a 1-year high of $64.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.31.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.67.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $12,006,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

