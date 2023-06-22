Status (SNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $86.00 Million

Status (SNT) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $86.00 million and $2.22 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00016603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00018563 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014048 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,294.10 or 0.99951961 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0211743 USD and is up 4.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $1,454,465.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

