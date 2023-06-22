Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0219 on Exchanges

Status (SNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Status has a total market capitalization of $84.18 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 9.8% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00018004 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,165.65 or 0.99966895 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Status Profile

Status is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02239922 USD and is up 6.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $2,210,566.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

