Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Issues Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.19-$0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$840.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.67 million. Steelcase also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.19-0.23 EPS.

NYSE SCS traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.21. 1,901,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,045. The company has a market cap of $821.58 million, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.52.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Steelcase will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Steelcase from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 5,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $48,088.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 199,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,991.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 17,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $145,784.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 228,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 47.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 9,422 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steelcase by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after acquiring an additional 277,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

