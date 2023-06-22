StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DBVT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.67.

DBVT stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. DBV Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.94.

DBV Technologies ( NASDAQ:DBVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.14. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 778.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBVT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in DBV Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DBV Technologies by 243.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBV Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA) and eosinophilic esophagitis.

