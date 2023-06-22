StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Up 1.2 %

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.91. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $64.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

See Also

