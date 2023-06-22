StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Manitex International Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.01 on Monday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.63.
Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International
Manitex International Company Profile
Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.
See Also
- Get a free research report on Manitex International from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Manitex International
Receive News & Ratings for Manitex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.