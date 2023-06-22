StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $5.01 on Monday. Manitex International has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market cap of $101.15 million, a P/E ratio of -23.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitex International will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitex International

Manitex International Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manitex International during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 228,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 54,518 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 291,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 41,893 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,176 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Manitex International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,467,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 37,220 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

