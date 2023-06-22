StockNews.com Downgrades Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FRD opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.22. Friedman Industries has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Friedman Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Friedman Industries by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 113,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries Company Profile

Friedman Industries, Inc engages in the provision of manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the Coil and Tubular segments. The Coil segment produces and markets hot-rolled steel and coils. The Tubular segment focuses on the operation of two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter.

