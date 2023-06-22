StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ONCS opened at $0.20 on Friday. OncoSec Medical has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $887,705.00, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OncoSec Medical

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 48.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in OncoSec Medical in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in OncoSec Medical by 653.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 386,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 334,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

