StockNews.com Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Hold

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.20.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.22. 843,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,101,545. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the fourth quarter valued at $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

