StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) to “Sell”

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Ur-Energy Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,307. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free research report on Ur-Energy from StockNews.com
- Smartsheet Investors’ Hasty Exit Can Be Your Gain
- Agilent Technologies Stock: Ready to Rise off the Floor
- Oilfield Services Growing Faster Than Wider Energy Sector
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To The Buy Zone As Industry Normalizes
- Five stocks we like better than Ur-Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.