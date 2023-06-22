StockNews.com Upgrades Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) to “Sell”

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,569,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,307. Ur-Energy has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

