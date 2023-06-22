Stratis (STRAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $66.87 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Stratis has a market capitalization of $66.87 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.53 or 0.06329980 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00043251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030395 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00016066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014171 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,380,163 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

