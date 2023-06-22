SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Ryerson accounts for 0.8% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ryerson worth $1,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Ryerson by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ryerson by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ryerson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Ryerson by 19.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Ryerson by 0.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RYI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ryerson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ryerson from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

In related news, major shareholder Platinum Equity, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $146,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,924,478 shares in the company, valued at $289,401,936.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $0.89 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.94. 76,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,299. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.56. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $18.68 and a 52-week high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Ryerson had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.03%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

