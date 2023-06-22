SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Buys 77 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $1,264,700. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

GPI stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $242.34. 8,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,092. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $247.82.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 3.89%.

Group 1 Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.