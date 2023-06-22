SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after buying an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after buying an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,197,000 after buying an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after buying an additional 52,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its position in StoneX Group by 891.3% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 55,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 52,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.18 per share, with a total value of $252,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,280.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

SNEX stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.22. 1,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. StoneX Group Inc. has a one year low of $71.24 and a one year high of $106.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.92.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.20). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

