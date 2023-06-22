SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Sylvamo comprises 0.7% of SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 38.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Sylvamo by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sylvamo by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Sylvamo during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

SLVM traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.79. 19,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,612. Sylvamo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

