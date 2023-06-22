SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Increases Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in GMS by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GMS by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in GMS by 41.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in GMS by 32.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMS shares. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.79. 67,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,554. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.85. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.00 and a 200 day moving average of $57.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $52,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,772,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,270,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,082,084 shares of company stock valued at $71,920,348. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

