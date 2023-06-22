SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Purchases 649 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Shoe Carnival worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCVL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Stock Performance

Shoe Carnival stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.66. 12,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,384. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.24 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $619.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.12). Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $281.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.20 million. Analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

SCVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

