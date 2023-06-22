Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 346,435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 672,467 shares.The stock last traded at $33.97 and had previously closed at $34.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Summit Materials from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Summit Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.08.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,101,000 after purchasing an additional 113,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Summit Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Summit Materials by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after purchasing an additional 519,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Summit Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

(Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.