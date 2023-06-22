Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Stock Price Down 9.3%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.51 and last traded at $2.55. 715,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,414,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of -1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 14.22 and a quick ratio of 14.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47.

Summit Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SMMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Summit Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,012.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 431.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 70.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 563.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, research and develops primarily oncology therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for treatment which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

