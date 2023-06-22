Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 863,761 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 1,952,216 shares.The stock last traded at $234.51 and had previously closed at $219.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $200.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.50.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 8.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 8.93%. Analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total value of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 172,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,401,000 after buying an additional 86,742 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 296.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

