Synthetix (SNX) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $21.69 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Synthetix has a market cap of $519.68 million and $21.69 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Synthetix has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetix coin can now be bought for about $1.98 or 0.00006564 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s genesis date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 319,926,801 coins and its circulating supply is 263,065,976 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Synthetix

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

