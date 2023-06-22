Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Gap Up to $2.89

Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.99. Taboola.com shares last traded at $3.00, with a volume of 193,359 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TBLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $2.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Taboola.com from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Taboola.com Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $902.79 million, a P/E ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Insider Activity

Taboola.com ( NASDAQ:TBLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $327.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.40 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker bought 75,000 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.63 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Taboola.com news, CFO Stephen C. Walker acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,125,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,327.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 9,826 shares of Taboola.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $29,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,635,873. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,951 shares of company stock valued at $41,865. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLA. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taboola.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 42.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

