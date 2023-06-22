Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Target makes up approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Target were worth $2,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Target by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 763,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,408. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

