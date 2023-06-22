TD (NASDAQ:GLG) Stock Price Down 5.9%

TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLG – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.57 and last traded at $0.58. 141,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 341,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

TD Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.17.

Get TD alerts:

Institutional Trading of TD

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of TD by 1,346.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 920,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 857,065 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in TD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TD by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 350,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 63,585 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of TD by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 121,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About TD

TD Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of metal products and provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the Commodities Trading Business and Supply Chain Service Business segments. The Commodities Trading Business segment is involved in purchasing non-ferrous metal product from metal and mineral suppliers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.