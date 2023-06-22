Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank restated a sector outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.47.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $41.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.82. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

Institutional Trading of Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Teck Resources by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 328,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after purchasing an additional 115,363 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 815,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 67,629 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $2,920,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

