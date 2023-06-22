Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Down 4.5%

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.99 and last traded at $7.03. 872,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,412,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Telephone and Data Systems Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $793.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -139.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 296,381 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,680,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 44,217 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.