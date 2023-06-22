Temas Resources (OTC:TMASF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 26th

Temas Resources Corp. (OTC:TMASF – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on Monday, June 26th. The 1-9 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, June 26th.
Temas Resources Stock Performance
TMASF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 65,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,072. Temas Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Temas Resources
