Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $11.86

Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.86, but opened at $12.15. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.84, with a volume of 77,761 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TERN has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.11.

Get Terns Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.23. The stock has a market cap of $678.34 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of -0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 127,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in clinical development for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terns Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.