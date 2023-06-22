Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.6% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Blackstone by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,751.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,067,343 shares of company stock worth $19,364,685 and sold 3,430,100 shares worth $43,380,183. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.72, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

