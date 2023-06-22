Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,691 Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 52,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Price Performance

Cameco stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $20.34 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.14, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $508.09 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.