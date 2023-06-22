Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises about 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA stock opened at $286.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.73. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.79.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

