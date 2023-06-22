Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre accounts for approximately 2.7% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,474,000 after buying an additional 342,065 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,841,000 after buying an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,737,000 after buying an additional 101,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter worth $77,909,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Bank of America increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,620.00 to $1,770.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,484.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,200.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.17, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,264.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,148.90. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $611.46 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

