Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 438,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 50,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $125.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.17. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.91 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. Barclays decreased their target price on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Airbnb from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $3,359,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,363,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,239,354.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $323,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 184,772 shares in the company, valued at $21,718,100.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,988,393 shares of company stock worth $231,974,197 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

