Terra Nova Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 337,572 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 153,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.46. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.42 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.80 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Benchmark increased their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

