Terra Trading 8.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUNA)

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. In the last seven days, Terra has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $190.39 million and approximately $40.09 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008881 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002484 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000932 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 297,809,803 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

