TerraClassicUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $120.77 Million (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0123 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $120.77 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00042907 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00014120 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,817,952 coins and its circulating supply is 9,794,474,507 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

