Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Collective Family Office LLC

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land comprises 1.0% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 80,933.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 208,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,200,000 after purchasing an additional 207,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 18.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 345,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,200,000 after acquiring an additional 54,723 shares during the period. Lion Long Term Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth $118,618,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after acquiring an additional 47,484 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,526,000 after acquiring an additional 22,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,331.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,414.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,796.41. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,275.86 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $11.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.21 by ($1.97). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 58.62% and a net margin of 65.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.54 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 48.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages surface acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

