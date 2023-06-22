Tezos Tops 24-Hour Volume of $19.65 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002587 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $738.56 million and $19.65 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tezos has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008879 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002023 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002530 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000028 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 963,660,290 coins and its circulating supply is 942,480,847 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

