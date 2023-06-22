Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Tharisa plc (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 5,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,260% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Tharisa from GBX 270 ($3.45) to GBX 290 ($3.71) in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Tharisa Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.11.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

