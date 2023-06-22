The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,506 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 1.4% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BK opened at $44.00 on Thursday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

BK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.82.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

