The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$71.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Cormark reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Fundamental Research set a C$77.55 price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$64.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$66.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$67.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$63.19 and a 12-month high of C$81.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C($0.09). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 29.36%. The company had revenue of C$7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.98 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.2058505 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.57%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 63.19%.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

