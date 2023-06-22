The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,538 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
BA opened at $206.40 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $120.99 and a 12 month high of $223.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.72. The stock has a market cap of $124.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.42.
Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.
The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.
